Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college

The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the ventilation system at a community college near Detroit, officials said.(mikvivi/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By TMX staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DETROIT (TMX/Gray News) – The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the ventilation system at a community college near Detroit, officials said.

Macomb Community College police were investigating the source of a foul odor at the performing arts center on the college’s campus in Clinton Township, a suburb of Detroit, when they discovered the body of Jason Anthony Thompson.

Thompson was reported missing to the Sterling Heights Police Department on Nov 1. He was last seen leaving a relative’s apartment on Oct. 25.

Macomb College Police Chief William Leavens said in a statement Monday that there is “no reason to suspect foul play.”

Campus police are still waiting on a cause of death from the Macomb County medical examiner, officials said.

“The college community extends heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Mr. Thompson’s family and friends,” the college said in a statement.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

