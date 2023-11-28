The benefits of Giving Tuesday

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) - November 28, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is Giving Tuesday. It’s a national movement designed to give non-profits a boost this time of year.

It’s as simple as making a donation to the non-profit of your choice.

There are so many throughout Northeast Wisconsin and the state so it may be hard to choose, so many people donate to an organization supporting a cause that means something to them.

CP is one of hundreds of non-profits in our area accepting donations now and throughout the year. CP has adult day services for adults with disabilities, plus pediatric occupational, speech and physical therapies.

Its big fundraiser of the year is, of course, the CP Telethon, which has aired on WBAY every March for almost 70 years, but donations throughout the year are also critical to its operations.

“Whether you’re giving Giving Tuesday or any time of year, money goes back right into our programs,” Kristin Paquet, CP’s director of donor engagement and marketing, said. “We are not affiliated with a national organization, so everything stays local. It goes into the services that help our clients, the supplies that we need for those programs, our adaptive equipment, training for our staff. Just keeping our lights on and operating throughout the year.”

There’s also Curative Connections, another non-profit in our area, which offers job training and adult day services for adults with disabilities as well. Curative Connections is in the process of raising money to buy a bus that would transport members to off-site training and events.

“We’re excited to see what it can do for us. Our goal is to raise $10,000 on November 28. We’ll see. We’re really hoping we can get the community support. The community is already so incredibly good to us,” said Kari Moody, director of donor engagement and marketing for Curative Connections.

“Online giving is just such an easy and convenient way, not only for the donor but also for us as a non-profit organization. We can get those dollars to work right away because they’ve already landed in our bank account, so we can get those dollars funneled into our programs and services quicker,” Paquet added.

There are also other ways to help besides donating money. You can volunteer your time. Many non-profits are in need of volunteers and are just as grateful for the value of your time as they are for the value of a monetary donation.

