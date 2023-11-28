The Annual Festival of Lights tree donated in honor of late Packers fan

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lambeau Field is now looking a lot more like Christmas, after the annual ‘Festival of Lights’ tree arrived Monday with very some special meaning behind it.

Along Horseshoe Lane in De Pere Monday morning, neighbors couldn’t help but step outside in the chilly air to see the removal operation of a massive blue spruce. But make no mistake, this is no nuisance tree. Elaine La Luzerne says her late husband Tom always had a dream for this tree.

“I picked that out 23 years ago when it was 6-feet tall.” said Elaine. “And that was his wish, he passed away almost three years ago and if we were still living here, he was going to donate that to the Packers organization.”

Before he passed, Elaine and Tom sold their home.

“We came into town to buy the house, we met him and in 30 minutes he made us feel like we’re just part of the family, so this is a tribute to Tom, going to Lambeau which was his dream, it’s just great for the family and for the neighborhood,” said Roger Gadda, who is donating the tree to the Packers.

After learning from neighbors about Tom’s wish for the tree, Roger and Tricia Gadda submitted an essay to the Packers, hoping their tree would be selected as this year’s Lambeau Field Christmas tree. They say the honor is well worth the sacrifice.

“It’s weird to look there because we’ve never known the house without the tree, but it’s such an honor for Tom and his family, for the community to enjoy,” said Tricia.

“It’s kind of emotional, happy, sad at the same time, but I can’t wait to see it all lit up,” said Elaine.

That will take place during the annual Festival of Lights celebration at Lambeau Field this Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

