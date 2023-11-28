18-wheeler hauling chickens overturns, closes interstate as birds escape

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages when it overturned. (SOURCE: WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - An accident on an interstate highway in Louisiana Tuesday morning caused a closure after chickens were spilled onto the roadway.

An 18-wheeler was carrying the chickens in cages on I-59 when it overturned.

An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.
An 18-wheeler carrying chickens overturned, spilling the birds on the highway.(WVUE, CNN)

First responders said one person was injured in the crash and dozens of chickens were let loose on the highway.

The interstate was eventually reopened, however, a few chickens can still be seen roaming the area.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search suspended for second day
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines
Parade for Green Bay boy, Gavyn Joslin, battling cancer
Green Bay 7th-grader loses cancer battle; counselors at school
Appleton police search yards on Wheatfield Dr.
Large fight brings police to Appleton’s Wheatfield Drive
Cole Bures and Samantha Camenzind pose with the deer she shot near Filley, Neb., before he...
Woman bags marriage proposal shortly after killing big buck on hunting trip

Latest News

U.W.-Oshkosh launching School of Informatics
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off
Ways to stop holiday fights over money before they happen
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
LIVE: Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy