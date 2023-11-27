Whole grains keeps your brain young, study says

A six-year study of over 3,000 people found eating whole grains kept people years younger cognitively
By Aisha Morales
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pack some popcorn in your lunch. There’s research that says eating more whole grains can help your brain as it ages.

We’ve talked about how dementia and Alzheimer’s affect millions of Americans. Finding ways to prevent them both is a top priority for health officials.

The new study, published in the journal Neurology, found people who ate more whole grains were younger cognitively, by about eight-and-a-half years, compared to people who ate smaller amounts of whole grains.

Whole grains in the study included breads, cereals, and popcorn.

Researchers at Rush University in Chicago followed over 3,000 people for about 6 years who did not have dementia. The average age was 75. About 60% of the participants were black.

Researchers had participants complete a survey, and they routinely did cognitive and memory tests.

What researchers found is whole grains help your brain the way they help your heart. Mayo Clinic says nutrient-dense foods like brown rice or popcorn have been linked to lower cholesterol and blood pressure.

The research is supported by the Alzheimer’s Association and the National Institutes of Health.

