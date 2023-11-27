UPDATE: Police suspend search for missing kayaker on Lake Butte des Morts
WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Officials are suspending the search for the missing kayaker. We will provide more updates as we receive them.
Police have said the missing kayaker is a 41-year-old male who went fishing near Carole’s island. He was last seen wearing a blue-grey light jacket. Wearing dark-colored pants, and dark brown boots with a facemask and hat.
Multiple agencies are looking for a kayaker who went missing on Lake Butte des Morts in Winnebago County, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has told Action 2 News.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Omro Fire Department, and the Department of Natural Resources have been conducting a water search since 3 p.m., and multiple agencies have contributed drones to the search as well.
An Action 2 News reporter on the scene captured pictures from the scene, which show a police boat on the lake.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information comes in.
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.