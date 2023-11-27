UPDATE: Police suspend search for missing kayaker on Lake Butte des Morts

Missing kayaker at Lake Butte des Morts
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WBAY) - UPDATE: Officials are suspending the search for the missing kayaker. We will provide more updates as we receive them.

Police have said the missing kayaker is a 41-year-old male who went fishing near Carole’s island. He was last seen wearing a blue-grey light jacket. Wearing dark-colored pants, and dark brown boots with a facemask and hat.

Multiple agencies are looking for a kayaker who went missing on Lake Butte des Morts in Winnebago County, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has told Action 2 News.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Omro Fire Department, and the Department of Natural Resources have been conducting a water search since 3 p.m., and multiple agencies have contributed drones to the search as well.

An Action 2 News reporter on the scene captured pictures from the scene, which show a police boat on the lake.

Police boat on Lake Butte des Morts
Police boat on Lake Butte des Morts(WBAY)

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

