Schneider becomes first major carrier with 1 million zero emission miles
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local company continues to lead the way in its industry.
Schneider Trucking announced last week it has achieved 1 million zero-emission miles with its fleet of e-trucks in California.
The electric haulers - the E-Cascadias - began operations this year, thanks to a grant from the state of California, which has incentivized clean energy.
Schneider became the first company in North America to haul freight over a million miles with freightliner fully electric vehicles.
Joining us in the video above to discuss this achievement is Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke.
