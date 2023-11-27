Schneider becomes first major carrier with 1 million zero-emission miles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local company continues to lead the way in its industry.

Schneider Trucking announced last week it has achieved 1 million zero-emission miles with its fleet of e-trucks in California.

The electric haulers - the E-Cascadias - began operations this year, thanks to a grant from the state of California, which has incentivized clean energy.

Schneider became the first company in North America to haul freight over a million miles with freightliner fully electric vehicles.

Joining us in the video above to discuss this achievement is Schneider President and CEO Mark Rourke.

