WINNEBAGO CO., Wis. (WBAY) - Police are currently active around the Lake Butte des Morts boat launch in Winnebago County.

An Action 2 News reporter on the scene captured pictures from the scene, which show a police boat on the lake.

Police boat on Lake Butte des Morts (WBAY)

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.