Police presence on Appleton’s Wheatfield Drive

Police are searching an area with flashlights
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re working to learn more about a police investigation in Appleton.

Around 4:30 Monday morning we saw officers on Wheatfield Dr., off Roeland Ave. and near Oneida St. and Highway 441.

Officers were using flashlights and a few squad cars had their lights on. The investigation was still active at 5:30.

We’ve requested information from police and are waiting to hear back. This report will be updated as we learn more.

