Police find gun after fight at Sangria’s in Appleton

Police were called about two people fighting Sunday night
Appleton police squad car at night (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man faces criminal charges after a fight in Appleton Sunday night.

According to police, two people were fighting at Sangria’s Mexican Grill and there was mention of a possible gun.

Police searched the bar and located a gun.

The man who was being arrested is being referred to the district attorney’s office for charges including first-degree reckless endangerment. The person wasn’t identified since they haven’t been formally charged.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search continues
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Hortonia crash
Two people hurt after Saturday crash in the Town of Hortonia
Parade for Green Bay boy, Gavyn Joslin, battling cancer
Green Bay 7th-grader loses cancer battle; counselors at school
Appleton shooting on College Ave.
Appleton Police Investigating Shooting in downtown

Latest News

Michael Iriarte
Missing kayaker identified as Lake Butte des Morts search continues
Appleton police search yards on Wheatfield Dr.
Large fight brings police to Appleton’s Wheatfield Drive
Rescue boat returns to the shore of Lake Butte des Morts during the search for a missing kayaker
Search resuming for missing kayaker
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration
Wisconsin roofing contractor faces $180K in OSHA fines