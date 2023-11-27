Police find gun after fight at Sangria’s in Appleton
Police were called about two people fighting Sunday night
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man faces criminal charges after a fight in Appleton Sunday night.
According to police, two people were fighting at Sangria’s Mexican Grill and there was mention of a possible gun.
Police searched the bar and located a gun.
The man who was being arrested is being referred to the district attorney’s office for charges including first-degree reckless endangerment. The person wasn’t identified since they haven’t been formally charged.
