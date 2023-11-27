Police find gun after fight at Sangria’s in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man faces criminal charges after a fight in Appleton Sunday night.

According to police, two people were fighting at Sangria’s Mexican Grill and there was mention of a possible gun.

Police searched the bar and located a gun.

The man who was being arrested is being referred to the district attorney’s office for charges including first-degree reckless endangerment. The person wasn’t identified since they haven’t been formally charged.

