Oshkosh Police announce tragic passing of K9 Magic

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh Police’s therapy dog tragically passed away over the weekend after a cancer diagnosis, the police department announced Monday.

K9 Magic became unexpectedly ill this past weekend and it was discovered that she had cancer surrounding her heart and other organs. Medical staff determined that there was nothing further that could be done to help Magic recover so she was euthanized to end her pain, the department said.

Magic, a golden retriever, was almost 4 years old and was acquired by the Oshkosh Police Department in March 2022 from Journey Together.

The dog helped provide emotional support to both community members and police officers. She worked with the department’s Behavioral Health Officer, Scott Sopata, and the Mental Health Crisis Specialist CoResponder, Kayla Rodriguez. They respond to behavioral health-related calls, and highly sensitive or emotional calls for service, as well as being used to support employees of the Oshkosh Police Department after critical incidents.

Magic had 364 deployments during her 20 months of service with the department.

“Magic was such a kind and happy dog with the softest fur. If we had a dollar for every time someone mentioned how soft she was, we’d have a never-ending supply of her favorite treats,” the department said in a statement.

The department also noted a recent incident when Magic attended a critical incident stress debriefing for officers. Magic selected a specific officer, who was impacted by the incident, out of a room full of people.

“Magic’s intuition was like no other. This is just one specific example of how Magic has impacted and helped others,” the department said.

