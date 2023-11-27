More evidence links ultra-processed foods to cancer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Eating too much ultra-processed foods could put you at a greater risk of developing certain cancers.

Some examples of ultra-processed foods are chips, chocolate, candy, and sweetened breakfast cereal.

This new study was published in the European Journal of Nutrition. Researchers found people who at 10% more ultra-processed foods than others in the study had a 23% higher risk of head and neck cancer. They were also at a higher risk of throat cancer.

The original study and the data were taken in the 90s, but this research now includes asking people about the amount of ultra-processed foods they eat.

Researchers say this is also tied to obesity, saying being overweight is a well-known risk factor for developing at least 13 types of cancer, including cancer of the esophagus.

Experts say ultra-processed foods are often calorie-dense and can make you gain excess weight.

Researchers say it’s possible certain ingredients, like preservatives and artificial sweeteners, plus toxins found in packaging, might also play a role in the link between ultra-processed food and cancer.

This is not the first study like this. Others have looked at the connection between eating ultra-processed foods and developing dementia.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.