Green Bay 7th-grader loses cancer battle; counselors at school

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay middle school will have counselors available Monday after news of the death of a 7th-grade student who had cancer.

Gavyn Joslin died on Thanksgiving Day. He was 12 years old. Action 2 News brought you his story and a neighborhood parade created for him by the Green Bay Department of Public Works (see video above and article below).

A letter was sent to families at Gavyn’s school which reads in part,

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to you today. On November 23, 2023, Gavyn Joslin, a 7th grader at Franklin Middle School, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends. On Monday morning, Gavyn’s passing will be shared with students during advisory time. Students will also be informed that counselors are available, should they need to speak to someone.

Two GoFundMe accounts were created for the family -- one created last year and one created this month. At the time of this writing, together they raised $1,625 towards their combined goal of $15,000.

ORIGINAL REPORT

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 30 Department of Public Works vehicles made their way through a Green Bay neighborhood on a mission to bring a smile and create some fun memories for the Joslin family.

Father and son were up bright and early to take in a personal parade.

“Just all get together, make a quick drive-by, blow the horns and give them a little excitement,” said Bob Wegener, a Green Bay Department of Public Works worker.

For the Joslin family, it’s bittersweet.

“I appreciate it. Going through a tough time,” said Nathan Joslin.

For the last year and a half, Nathan’s 12-year-old son Gavyn has been fighting stage four sarcoma. It’s terminal and is now in both of Gavyn’s lungs.

“It’s hard, you know, it gives everybody a lot of enjoyment just to bring a smile to his face for a short period of time,” said Wegener.

“It’s good because it makes him happy. Good memories to have,” said Joslin.

It feels like a family affair. Gavyn’s Grandpa Dan worked for the Department of Public Works for 40 years.

“They’re a really close family. Dan, he’ll do anything for you. You need something done, he’ll be there, he’s a great role model,” said Wegener.

Which seems to run in the family.

“He’s a loving caring boy. He would give the shirt off his back to help anybody. He’s got a kind heart. He’s touched a lot of people’s hearts. School mates, Classmates, just an outgoing, caring person,” said Joslin.

Joslin says Gavyn has his ups and downs. He has stopped attending Franklin Middle School, as his health declines, to spend more time with family.

“Enjoying life, enjoying time with family, mom, grandma and grandpa, aunts and uncles, dogs…Everybody,” explained Joslin. “He’s still fighting as much as he can.”

So is Gavyn’s family, navigating the pain a parent hopes they never know. But for now, they enjoy these moments.

“It’s one small thing I can do,” said Wegener.

“Very awesome people that can take time out of their work schedule,” said Joslin.

So, Gavyn’s family can cherish every day, every hour, every moment they get with Gavyn.

Even with everything Gavyn is going through, he finds joy in making keychains. Gavyn and his sister will be selling them outside the family’s home at 1166 Raleigh Street, just off of Oneida Street on Green Bay’s west side before the Packers versus Chargers game.

