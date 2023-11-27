On the Clock: Packers spoil Detroit’s Thanksgiving, move on to Kansas City

By Eric Boynton
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are in the playoff conversation after an upset win over the Lions on Thanksgiving, and now move on to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs. Jason, Rob, and pinch hitter Bill Huber go On the Clock to break down the win and look ahead to next week’s match-up.

Topics this week include:

  • Is this a playoff team?
  • Are the Packers nearing the end of Jordan Love’s evaluation?
  • Is it time to fire the “Fire Joe Barry” crowd?

