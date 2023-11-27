Carolina Panthers fire head coach after going 1-10

Although this was Reich’s first year as head coach, it will be the Panthers’ sixth straight losing season
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is taking offensive playcalling duties back after just...
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich is taking offensive playcalling duties back after just three games.(Doug Murray | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBAY) - The Carolina Panthers fired head coach Frank Reich Monday morning.

Reich’s Panthers have the worst record in the NFL with a 1-10 season after Carolina lost on the road to the Tennessee Titans 17-10 Sunday.

Although this was Reich’s first year as head coach, it will be the Panthers’ sixth straight losing season.

Team owner David Tepper announced the firing in a statement: “I met with Coach Reich this morning and informed him that he will not continue as head coach of the Carolina Panthers. I want to thank Frank for his dedication and service, and we wish him well.”

Tepper said special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was promoted to interim head coach. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will take over play-calling duties, with senior assistant Jim Caldwell as his special advisor.

The Panthers rank 30th in the league in total offense and 30th in passing yards per game. The Panthers say Reich was “hired with a mandate” to develop former Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall draft pack Bryce Young into a winning quarterback.

The Panthers are scheduled to host the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 24.

As Action 2 Sports director Chris Roth noted, if the Packers win against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday, Dec. 3, at Lambeau Field, they’ll have a .500 record. That could inspire a lot of playoff chatter, since the Packers face teams with losing records for the remainder of the season.

