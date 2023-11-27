Bucks rally to beat Trail Blazers 108-102 in Lillard’s 1st game against former team

Portland Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Damian...
Portland Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo made a tiebreaking tip-in with 18.5 seconds left, Damian Lillard scored 31 points against his former team and the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 26-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-102 on Sunday.

Lillard played the first 11 seasons of his career with the Trail Blazers before requesting a trade over the summer and eventually landing in Milwaukee just before the start of training camp. He faced Portland for the first time.

The Bucks trailed 81-55 early in the third quarter, the largest deficit overcome by a winning team in the NBA this season.

Antetokounmpo had 33 points. Jerami Grant led Portland with 22 points, and Malcolm Brogdon had 18 points and 12 assists.

