BITTER WIND CHILLS TONIGHT, STAYING COLD TUESDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
We're about 15 degrees below normal but this cold spell lasts just one more day
By Keith Gibson
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
It was cold on Monday and it’ll stay that way tonight and again on Tuesday. As a matter of fact, this is the coldest air we’ve had on back-to-back days since late February. Bitter wind chills tonight and Tuesday morning will be in the single digits above and below zero. Clouds will gradually thin out tonight allow the actual temperature to fall into the teens and single digits across the region.

I expect highs in the low to mid 20s again on Tuesday. Winds will ease a bit heading into the afternoon so the wind chill factor will improve to some extent. Clouds are going to increase during the afternoon.

A warm front moving through Tuesday night may kick off some light snow, especially NORTH of the Fox Valley. Any snow looks to be light, generally 1″ or less. Milder air behind the front should boost highs back into the mid to upper 30s Wednesday afternoon.

Light Snow Tuesday Night
Light Snow Tuesday Night(WBAY)

Pretty nice and quiet weather looks to continue for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Highs in the 30s to low 40s are possible along with lows in the 20s.

A more impactful weather maker Sunday may produce some widespread rain & snow. It’s still a long way out but it bears watching since the Packers host the Chief at Lambeau for Sunday night football.

Sunday Weather Maker
Sunday Weather Maker(WBAY)

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 10-20 G25 MPH

TUESDAY: W/SW 10-15 G20 MPH

TONIGHT: Bright moonshine & clouds. Single digit chills above & below zero. LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Morning sun then increasing clouds. Light snow possible at night mainly NORTH. HIGH: 24 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & milder. Breezy at times. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & seasonable. HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit cooler. HIGH: 35 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Pretty nice. HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: Chance of rain & snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering flakes? HIGH: 36

