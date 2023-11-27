BITTER COLD & CHANCE OF MORE SNOW FOR THE LAST DAYS OF NOVEMBER

There’s only a few days left of November and it’s going to be cold with another shot of snow. The snow system from Sunday brought bitter cold temperatures to northeast Wisconsin with highs only reaching the mid 20s for both Monday and Tuesday. Wind chills for both days will be in the single digits and teens for the ENTIRE day so bundle up! Winds will be strong on Monday from the northwest gusting up to 30 mph and then calm down by Tuesday. High pressure will continue to bring northwest winds to Wisconsin and bring back the sunshine briefly.

Our next weathermaker will be a fast moving clipper system from Canada that will bring snow showers Tuesday night. A warm front will move over Wisconsin associated with the clipper system which will initiate light snow showers mainly for the UP, but some snow could fall in Door & Marinette County. The further north you go, the better chance you have of seeing snow. Models are indicating < 0.5″ of snow so travel shouldn’t be impacted. By Wednesday morning, the snow should be done.

By Wednesday, the temperatures will warm back up to normal in the upper 30s melting away what’s left of the snow. Temperatures will stay like that for the rest of the week. On Sunday during the Packers. vs Chiefs game, there’s a chance we could see a rain and snow mix.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: WNW 10-15 MPH

TUESDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny day, cold and windy. HIGH: 25

TONIGHT: Mostly clear night, bitter cold and breezy. Wind chills: single digits. LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, late chance of snowflakes. Very little snowfall. HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds with spotty snow, then sunshine. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonal. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain and snow. HIGH: 38

