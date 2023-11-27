Appleton Police increasing presence after multiple violent incidents over weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police are reassuring the public Monday, after several incidents over the weekend involving guns and fights. One of the incidents involved a person getting shot in the city’s downtown.

That shooting took place early Sunday morning in the 500 block of West College Avenue, right around bar close. The downtown area always has a heavy police presence on the weekends, but police said it’s going to increase even more.

Police said they responded to a large disturbance, and in that process, someone fired a single gunshot. The shooter escaped as the crowd fled, but officers found a victim who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Also this weekend in the downtown area, police responded to a fight between two people at Sangria’s Mexican restaurant, involving a man with a gun. Arriving officers arrested that man, and later found the gun inside the restaurant. His name hasn’t been released, as criminal charges are pending.

On Monday, Appleton Police Lt. Meghan Cash said that alcohol in both cases was likely a contributing factor.

“What we want people to know is that poor decisions and alcohol can lead to some very dangerous consequences, and as a police department this is something we are continuing to focus on, making sure that we’re visible and people have an awareness that behaviors like this are not going to be tolerated in our city,” said Lt. Meghan Cash.

Another incident early this morning on Wheatfield Drive involving a fight among juveniles kept police on the scene for nearly three hours. As for the shooting downtown, police have identified all the people involved, but anyone who witnessed it is still being asked to come forward.

