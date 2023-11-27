Appleton man sentenced to 10 years in prison for distributing child sexual abuse material

Shaun C. Meyer Mugshot
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A 37-year-old Appleton man will face 120 months in federal prison for distributing images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to a news release from federal authorities issued Monday.

The U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Wisconsin said Shaun C. Meyer will serve a lifetime of supervised release after his time in prison.

According to court documents, in May 2022, Facebook submitted a CyberTip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip indicated that a Facebook user distributed images and videos that constituted child sexual abuse material.

Police investigated the tip and identified Meyer, a registered sex offender, as the suspect.

According to authorities, in March 2023, investigators with the Appleton Police Department searched Meyer’s residence in Appleton and seized numerous electronic devices. Investigators searched the devices and Meyer’s Facebook account, which revealed that in May 2022, Meyer distributed 142 child sexual abuse images in a Facebook Messenger group that contained over 200 members. Additional images and videos were located on Meyer’s phone and computer, including videos of children as young as 6 years old being sexually assaulted.

During an interview, Meyer admitted to receiving and distributing images on Facebook. He also acknowledged that he viewed pornography for approximately four hours every day.

This case was investigated by the Appleton Police Department and was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander E. Duros.

