3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: NASA ‘laser’ focused on new messaging system

NASA is testing a new way to communicate in space.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Spacecraft, rovers, and astronauts still communicate with NASA using conventional radio.

Other than the lengthy delay that can exist because of the vast distances in space, radio waves just can’t hold much information.

So, when a “packet” of detailed information is sent or received, the transmission itself can take a long time; not to mention it’s slow and outdated.

And that’s why NASA is testing a new way to communicate in space. See more in the video above.

Schneider becomes first major carrier with 1 million zero-emission miles
Schneider becomes first major carrier with 1 million zero-emission miles
