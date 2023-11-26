Two people hurt after Saturday crash in the Town of Hortonia

By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOWN OF HORTONIA, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton man was sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 15, east of River Road in the Town of Hortonia after 8:45 p.m.

The investigation revealed a vehicle traveling eastbound driven by a 44-year-old Appleton man was struck by another eastbound vehicle driven by a 45-year-old man, also from Appleton.

The striking vehicle was overturned and then caught on fire.

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was treated on the scene and is expected to be okay. The driver of the vehicle that caught on fire was transported to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say State Highway 15 was closed for two hours.

The incident is still under investigation and officials say alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash.

