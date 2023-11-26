Local fire departments offer tips to be fire-safe this holiday season

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) -Around this time of year, many people enjoy the holiday season and all that comes with it, like below-freezing temperatures, decorating the home, and cooking a massive dinner.

With all of this energy consumption, it can sometimes lead to a fire. Northeast Wisconsin has seen numerous fires within the last week. There was a shed fire in Howard, a garage fire in Harrison, and a house fire in Denmark.

According to the American Red Cross, nearly 47,000 fires occur during the holiday season, and having a working smoke alarm reduces those odds by nearly half.

Grand Chute Fire Chief Steve Denzien has a few tips to prevent a future tragedy.

Being careful of how you cook, extinguishing a fireplace, or even unplugging and putting away power equipment are some simple steps you can take. Making sure that you keep a fire extinguisher nearby can also help in case of an emergency. Before stepping out, make sure cooking materials are turned off and candles are blown out. You can even go to the lengths of notifying your neighbor if you’re leaving for a certain period to watch the house.

You should even come up with an escape plan with the family and know where all exit points are in case of an emergency.

Set up those decorations, make some delicious food, have fun, and most importantly, be safe.

