LIGHT SNOW LAYER CAUSING WIDESPREAD SLIPPERY ROADS, WINDY AND COLD MONDAY

Let it snow! Two systems are moving towards Wisconsin, one down in Illinois and another from Minnesota. The Illinois system will cause the heaviest snow to fall Sunday morning through early afternoon. The Minnesota system which is a cold front will cut off the snow threat by mid to late afternoon. By the end of it, 1-3″ of snow is possible causing traffic concerns especially during the morning hours when the peak of the snow will fall. Slide offs are a big threat if you are traveling this morning, but by the afternoon once the snow ends and the plow trucks clear the roads, you should be fine to drive.

Once the cold front moves over Wisconsin by Sunday night, cold temperatures and strong winds will arrive. Lows will fall to the teens Sunday night with gusty winds from the west-northwest reaching 30 mph. Wind chills will be in the single digits with a few northern towns falling to near zero degrees! Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only be in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. Winds will calm down by Tuesday from the northwest so the wind chills won’t be as cold.

A fast moving clipper system looks to move through northern Wisconsin Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. A few scattered snowflakes are possible, but models are saying very little to no snowfall amounts. We will warm back to normal by midweek melting away a lot of the snow.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SSW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Scattered light snow, 1-3″ possible. Cloudy. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Snow ends, mostly cloudy and cold. LOW: 17

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, cold and windy. Gusts around 30 mph. HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, cold. Late chance of flakes. HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Early chance of snow, partly cloudy. Warming up. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. HIGH: 39

