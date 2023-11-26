The impact of supporting small businesses on Small Business Saturday

How Small Business Saturday impacts businesses
By Jamal James
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Black Friday might be over, but Small Business Saturday is just as big, for many locally-owned stores. They say the impact of this nationwide campaign continues to be a success since it was launched more than a decade ago.

At the Appleton Bicycle Shop, Joseph Sargeant is waiting on customers, as part of Small Business Saturday. He hopes to separate the experience of what it’s like in his store from a big box chain, especially when it comes to personal service.

“When you have just a single store, it really reflects on you personally how your product comes out.” Said Sargeant. “How people love the product and use the product.”

Small Business Saturday was launched back in 2010 by American Express as a campaign to help local mom-and-pop shops kick off their holiday shopping seasons. Since then, it’s had a $184 billion dollar impact on small businesses.

According to American Express, two-thirds of every dollar spent in the community actually stays in the community. Let’s learn a little bit more about what these small businesses do to collaborate to make sure that they thrive. Allison Fleshman, the owner of McFleshman’s Brewing Company provided some insight from her perspective.

“As businesses do better, the customers get a better experience.” Said Fleshman. “The fact is, Appleton Beer Factory and Mcfleshman’s, we’re not competitors. We actually help each other out. People will come downtown to have an entire experience. Not just go to one establishment, but go from business to business to business.”

At the Appleton Beer Factory, owner Steve Waldorf highlighted what’s at stake when you shop local.

“In general, when you’re shopping small businesses, you’re helping out the whole community.” Said Waldorf. “Employees are from the area and people are spending their money here and the money is staying here instead of that money going to a huge corporation and who knows where else.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin DOT camera recorded a crash on I-41 North between Prospect and College Avenue
Crash on I-41 caught on camera near Prospect Avenue and College Avenue
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Several departments responding to fire
Shed fire in Howard causes $150k in damages
Fire in Denmark
No one hurt after house fire in Denmark area

Latest News

One day after Thanksgiving, many throughout the area came out to the annual Winter Jubilee to...
Titletown’s Winter Jubilee kicks off the holiday season
Green Bay Botanical Garden Garden of Lights
Garden of Light show illuminates the holiday season with over 300k lights
Featured Links
Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant
Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant