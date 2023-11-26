The impact of supporting small businesses on Small Business Saturday

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Black Friday might be over, but Small Business Saturday is just as big, for many locally-owned stores. They say the impact of this nationwide campaign continues to be a success since it was launched more than a decade ago.

At the Appleton Bicycle Shop, Joseph Sargeant is waiting on customers, as part of Small Business Saturday. He hopes to separate the experience of what it’s like in his store from a big box chain, especially when it comes to personal service.

“When you have just a single store, it really reflects on you personally how your product comes out.” Said Sargeant. “How people love the product and use the product.”

Small Business Saturday was launched back in 2010 by American Express as a campaign to help local mom-and-pop shops kick off their holiday shopping seasons. Since then, it’s had a $184 billion dollar impact on small businesses.

According to American Express, two-thirds of every dollar spent in the community actually stays in the community. Let’s learn a little bit more about what these small businesses do to collaborate to make sure that they thrive. Allison Fleshman, the owner of McFleshman’s Brewing Company provided some insight from her perspective.

“As businesses do better, the customers get a better experience.” Said Fleshman. “The fact is, Appleton Beer Factory and Mcfleshman’s, we’re not competitors. We actually help each other out. People will come downtown to have an entire experience. Not just go to one establishment, but go from business to business to business.”

At the Appleton Beer Factory, owner Steve Waldorf highlighted what’s at stake when you shop local.

“In general, when you’re shopping small businesses, you’re helping out the whole community.” Said Waldorf. “Employees are from the area and people are spending their money here and the money is staying here instead of that money going to a huge corporation and who knows where else.”

