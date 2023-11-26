Harrison Fire Rescue responds to fire in garage with propane inside

HARRISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Multiple fire departments responded to a fire in an attached garage on the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 25.

At around 3:20 p.m., Harrison Fire Rescue was dispatched to Daffodil Dr. in the Village of Harrison for a fire inside an attached garage that had vehicles and propane tanks inside of it.

Harrison Fire Rescue sent three trucks and started attacking the fire, extinguishing it quickly and stopping it from spreading.

Nobody was hurt during the fire and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

An Action 2 News crew was on-scene and captured video of the aftermath of the fire.

Harrison Fire Rescue was assisted by the Buchanan Fire Department, Calumet County Sheriff’s Department, Fox Crossing Fire Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Stockbridge Fire Department.

