BITTER WIND CHILLS LATE TONIGHT & MONDAY

Old Man Winter has returned to Northeast Wisconsin! We picked up a good 1-3″+ snow through Sunday afternoon... now our attention turns to gusty winds, colder air, and bitter wind chills. Continue to be alert for icy spots on area roads tonight and Monday with any slush freezing back up as temperatures plummet.

Blustery & Cold Monday (WBAY)

Monday will feature highs only in the low to mid 20s, well below the average of 38°. Winds may gust 20-30 mph which will lead to wind chills in the single digits to lower teens all day long. We’ll have a mix of sun & clouds for the most part but some flurries may continue near the U.P. border. Lake effect snow will continue to pile up across the western U.P. so be advised if you are traveling that way.

Cold Monday (WBAY)

Cold air continues Tuesday. It looks like we’ll start off in the low teens or single digits with highs once again only in the 20s. Winds should be lighter though. A few snow showers could occur across the NORTH Tuesday night and early Wednesday as a warm front moves through.

Much milder air returns by Wednesday afternoon and continues into Thursday. Some of us may touch 40° at some point.

Looking ahead... it appears a storm system will pass to our south on Friday. Another weather maker to watch is for next Sunday. It could produce some rain and snow once again.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: WNW 10-20 G30 MPH

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 G30 MPH

TUESDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Turning blustery and cold. LOW: 17

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Bitter wind chills. Flurries NORTH. HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Overnight snow showers NORTH. HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Early flakes NORTH. Partly cloudy & milder afternoon. HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain or snow showers. HIGH: 38

