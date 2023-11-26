Badgers win back the Axe as Luke Fickell outcoaches Fleck’s Gophers

Wisconsin linebacker Marty Strey (32) celebrates after the 28-14 win against Minnesota of an...
Wisconsin linebacker Marty Strey (32) celebrates after the 28-14 win against Minnesota of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)(Abbie Parr | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Braelon Allen rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns to carry Wisconsin past rival Minnesota 28-14 on Saturday, giving the Badgers possession of Paul Bunyan’s Axe after a two-year absence.

Tanner Mordecai threw for scores to Will Pauling and Riley Nowakowski and had a career-high 69 yards rushing on nine scrambles to help Wisconsin (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) finish on an upswing in a trying first season under coach Luke Fickell.

Hunter Wohler had 12 tackles for the blitz-heavy Badgers, who raced to the west end zone to get their hands on the hardware for the oldest rivalry in major college football. The Gophers haven’t had the axe in their trophy case for three straight years since they won four in a row from 1984-87.

Jordan Nubin rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota (5-7, 3-6), which failed to secure bowl eligibility but remained alive for a postseason game with a nationwide shortage of six-win teams. The Gophers were also aiming to house the axe together with the pig - known as Floyd of Rosedale - for the first winter since 1990. That’s the last year they beat both of their primary rivals, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Allen, who returned from a leg injury earlier than expected last week with 22 carries and two touchdowns including the overtime winner to beat Nebraska, didn’t look banged up at all. He broke three tackles on a 50-yard rumble in the third quarter and followed with a 5-yard touchdown run on the next play to give the Badgers their first lead.

THE TAKEAWAY

Wisconsin: The injuries that caused multi-game absences for Allen, Mordecai and several others made the debut season for Fickell and his staff difficult to fairly assess, though the Badgers concerningly had more than their share of ugly performances on offense. This game with 412 total yards on a balance of between-the-tackles power running plays and field-stretching passes was a blueprint for future success in the Big Ten once the high-octane West Coast teams arrive and the divisions disappear.

Minnesota: The inability or unwillingness to step on the gas when there’s a potential game-shifting play to be made has been a problem for the Gophers not only this season but for much of coach P.J. Fleck’s seven-year tenure. They started their third drive at midfield late in the first quarter but went three-and-out with a punt from the Wisconsin 43. The Badgers then went 86 yards in 11 plays to tie the game. Late in the second quarter, the Gophers called an up-the-middle run on third-and-5 from their 45 that was stuffed for no gain with 1:17 left before halftime.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: The Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 30 is a good bet for the Badgers. The ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1 is a possibility, too. An SEC team is lined up for both games. As for next season, the Badgers host Western Michigan in their opener on Aug. 31.

Minnesota: The Gophers left the field needing a handful of other FBS matchups involving 5-6 teams to break their way throughout the night. They open next season at home against North Carolina on Aug. 29.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin DOT camera recorded a crash on I-41 North between Prospect and College Avenue
Crash on I-41 caught on camera near Prospect Avenue and College Avenue
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Several departments responding to fire
Shed fire in Howard causes $150k in damages
Fire in Denmark
No one hurt after house fire in Denmark area

Latest News

Marquette Golden Eagles logo
Ighodaro leads No. 4 Marquette to 73-59 rout of top-ranked Kansas in Maui Invitational semifinals
The Huskers will be playing Northwestern on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Wisconsin & Pittsburgh to face off in Ireland in 2027
Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Steven Crowl leads Wisconsin past No. 24 Virginia 65-41 in opener at the Fort Myers Tip-Off
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen is congratulated by teammates during overtime of an NCAA college...
Braelon Allen’s 3-yard TD run in OT gets Wisconsin bowl eligible with 24-17 win against Nebraska