Titletown’s Winter Jubilee kicks off the holiday season

One day after Thanksgiving, many throughout the area came out to the annual Winter Jubilee to...
One day after Thanksgiving, many throughout the area came out to the annual Winter Jubilee to celebrate the start of the winter holiday season.(Samantha Cavalli, WBAY)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - A holiday tradition has returned to the area Friday night, kicking off the holiday season.

Just one day after the Thanksgiving holiday, Titletown’s Winter Jubilee is back and open for the season.

Drinks fireside, live music, horse-drawn carriage rides, festive photo ops, and even the one and only Santa Claus came to visit all the way from the North Pole.

The Winter Jubilee Light Show also debuted Friday night, projecting holiday-themed special effects on the side of Lambeau Field. It runs on the hour and half hour.

Hannah Meyer, Titletown Marketing and Digital Coordinator said something new this year is the winter wishes art display.

“This is a public art display where kids or guests can write down what they want to wish for this holiday season and it gets tied to this big light display that will stay up through the entirety of the season,” Meyer said.

Skating on the Hy-Vee Plaza also returned this year. It will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24, and Saturday, November 25.

We talked to a few skaters who all agreed they love to hang out with friends and eat the cheese curds.

Meyer says if you’re coming for the first time or you’re a regular attendee, sign your waiver to ice skate online to speed up the process and come prepared for the colder temperatures.

To find information regarding times and dates for ice skating and schedules of events, you can check out Titletown’s website.

