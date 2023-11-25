Some retailers expecting lower holiday sales numbers

Some companies predicting lower sales this holiday shopping season
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The holiday shopping season is underway, as Black Friday kicked off the post-Thanksgiving rush.

But, some companies are expecting lower holiday sales numbers this year.

Best Buy, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s are all predicting their sales will be lower than a year ago. That’s a change from last year when overall holiday sales grew by 5% over 2021. All three companies reported sales declines during their most recent quarter.

Experts say shoppers are being more cautious with spending this year. This is due to inflation, higher interest rates, and student loan payments resuming.

Those factors haven’t dulled the Black Friday spirit for everyone, though. We spoke to one woman who was out Friday morning about how early she got up to participate in Black Friday deals.

“We get up at 3:30 and get our coffees at the Kwik Trip and then here we are, standing in line and getting our coupons.” Said Terrie Marquardt of De Pere.

