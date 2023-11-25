SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW COMES TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY, 1-2″ POSSIBLE

It’s Small Business Saturday which means many small businesses are gearing up for Christmas shoppers. Fortunately, the weather looks to be fine for northeast Wisconsin as high pressure keeps the snow away until nightfall. Highs will be similar to Friday in the mid 30s with wind chills in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Because of the next weathermaker forming, there will be more clouds than sunshine on Saturday.

Saturday night is when the snow will begin over northeast Wisconsin starting around 10 PM for the Wausau area then moving into the Green Bay area by midnight. Scattered light snow showers will continue into Sunday morning as one of the systems moves over the Great Lakes. More snow showers are likely by Sunday afternoon as a cold front from Canada also moves over Wisconsin behind the other system. By the end of it, 1-2″ of snow is possible with isolated locations in Door County receiving up to 3″. Since we haven’t dealt with snow since early this year, people aren’t use to driving in the snow so be cautious especially on bridges and overpasses where it’s the most slippery.

By Monday, once the cold front passes the winds will increase from the northwest between 15-30 mph blowing some of the snow around causing travel concerns. Temperatures will be even colder with lows in the mid teens and highs in the upper 20s.

Check it out, we’ve reorganized your favorite weather graphics. They’re now in our new First Alert Map Room, which can be found here: Go to the First Alert Map Room

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: SW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, cool. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, light snow begins shortly before midnight. LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Scattered light snow likely, 1-2″ possible. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and colder, windy! HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, still cold. Calmer winds. HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and starting to warm up. Chance of snow? HIGH: 34 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and getting back to normal. HIGH: 38 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Chance of late flakes. HIGH: 40

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.