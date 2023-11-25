Man opens letter his mother wrote to him 60 years ago: ‘Should have opened this sooner’

Weir Lundstedt rediscovered the letter from his mother while sorting through family mementos. (WMUR, WEIR LUNDSTEDT, PUBLIC DOMAIN, CNN)
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WMUR) - Weir Lundstedt was just a baby on Nov. 22, 1963 when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas.

His mother Carolyn was so affected by the tragedy, she decided to pen a letter that day to her infant son and siblings.

She died in 1989 on Nov. 22. Lundstedt rediscovered that letter last month while sorting through family mementos after his father’s death.

He finally decided to open it on Wednesday.

“I’m nervous,” Lundstedt said.

The letter to Master Frederick Weir Lundstedt, with a 5 cent stamp, was postmarked in Riverton, New Jersey.

“Friday, Nov. 22, 1963. Dear Weir. As you were sleeping now in your crib upstairs, you are too young to realize,” Lundstedt read from the letter.

Bridging the years with a letter like this was incredibly emotional for Lundstedt.

“I should have opened this sooner,” Lundstedt said.

After a few minutes, he read it again for a second pass.

“You will one day read about this in your history book. Know that he has been, we feel, a good, honest and devoted young president. He has been energetic and tireless in his quest for lasting world peace. What a pity that one of his own people should take it upon himself to destroy this vital man. Lovingly, your mother and dad,” Lundstedt recited.

President Kennedy was 46 years old when he was assassinated.

