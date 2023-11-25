Gillett man dies after vehicle crash in Oconto County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County Officials were called to a single-vehicle crash on STH 22 near Old U Road in the Town of Gillett just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies found a pickup truck in the ditch with extensive damages. A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old Gillet man, was traveling east on STH 22 when the truck crashed into the ditch and overturned.

The 22-year-old was ejected and died at the scene.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information is being released at this time.

