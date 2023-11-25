Gillett man dies after vehicle crash in Oconto County

Deadly truck crash in Oconto County
Deadly truck crash in Oconto County(KTTC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County Officials were called to a single-vehicle crash on STH 22 near Old U Road in the Town of Gillett just after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Deputies found a pickup truck in the ditch with extensive damages. A preliminary investigation shows the vehicle, driven by a 22-year-old Gillet man, was traveling east on STH 22 when the truck crashed into the ditch and overturned.

The 22-year-old was ejected and died at the scene.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin DOT camera recorded a crash on I-41 North between Prospect and College Avenue
Crash on I-41 caught on camera near Prospect Avenue and College Avenue
For the first 11 years of her life, Raven Whitaker-Smith said she never felt loved and was...
Principal adopts student who was sent to his office to be reprimanded
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Several departments responding to fire
Shed fire in Howard causes $150k in damages
Fire in Denmark
No one hurt after house fire in Denmark area

Latest News

Appleton Police Investigating shooting in downtown
Titletown Winter Jubilee brings many to Titletown
Titletown winter jubilee brings many to Titletown
Some companies predicting lower sales this holiday shopping season
Some retailers expecting lower holiday sales numbers
Some companies predicting lower sales this holiday shopping season
Some companies predicting lower sales this holiday shopping season