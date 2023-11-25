Garden of Light show illuminates the holiday season with over 300k lights

Green Bay Botanical Garden Garden of Lights
By Jamal James
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before 4:30 pm today, there was a line outside the Green Bay Botanical Garden.

It was officially the return of the Garden of Light show. Starting today, you can come to the Garden Of Light event and experience all 350,000 lights that they have here on display. You can even be a part of the event by getting a daisy that lights up with the show.

The nature-inspired has all different types of displays ranging from the classic caterpillar walk-through, a giant spider, and a new display called the glow orbs. You can also ride a horse-drawn wagon ride throughout the show.

If you get cold and hungry, there’s also a concession stand ready to hand out snacks and hot cocoa. You can also warm up by the fire pit as well.

If you’re there on certain days, make sure you swing by and snap a photo with Santa.

Organizers say to make sure to buy a ticket in advance as spots fill up quickly. There’s the Value Nights plan and the Peak Nights plan. To learn more information, you can visit their website.

