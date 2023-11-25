AREAS OF LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT & SUNDAY

The long holiday weekend is set to wrap up on a snowy note as our next weather maker moves through the region. Areas of light snow develop tonight and continue into Sunday. There could be a coating to 1″ by daybreak with an additional 1-2″+ during the day Sunday. This snow could impact travelers heading home after Thanksgiving. Most of the snow for NE Wisconsin will be from late tonight through mid afternoon Sunday, but some snow showers may linger into Sunday evening. Highs Sunday should be around 32°.

Snow Potential NE Wisconsin (WBAY)

Statewide Snow Potential (WBAY)

Cold and blustery conditions blast in on the backside of the snow Sunday night and Monday. Wind chills during the Monday AM commute are expected to be in the single digits. Winds could gust up to around 30 mph. Highs on Monday and Tuesday may only be in the mid 20s, with lows well into the teens (if not colder).

Monday AM Wind Chills (WBAY)

A weak disturbance may spark some light snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. It’s still a bit iffy right now. Milder 30s return starting Thursday and temperatures continue to moderate heading towards next weekend. Some of us may touch 40° at some point.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW 3-7 MPH

SUNDAY: SW 5-15 MPH, GUSTY BY EVENING

TONIGHT: Areas of light snow. Coating to 1″ possible by daybreak. LOW: 25

SUNDAY: Scattered snow showers. Additional 1-2″+ is possible. Gusty by evening. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Variably cloudy, brisk, & cold. Numbing wind chills. HIGH: 26 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Brisk & cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Chance of morning snow showers. Not as cold. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Milder. HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. HIGH: 39

