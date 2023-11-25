Appleton Police Investigating shooting in downtown

Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police Department officers responded for a large physical disturbance happening on the 500-block of West College Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

When officials arrived, a single gunshot was fired by one of the involved individuals. Officers searched the area but did not find the shooter among the fleeing crowd. One person was hurt and found by police. Officers immediately rendered medical aid and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A single shell casing along with other items of evidence were collected from the scene.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

