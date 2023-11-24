Several departments responding to fire in Howard

Several departments responding to fire
Several departments responding to fire(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News is at the scene of an active fire on Millwood Court in Howard.

Our reporter and photographers on scene say there is several fire departments responding as well as some police vehicles.

Police and fire trucks are blocking a section of Millwood Court to handle the fire.

We have called authorities to find out more, but they could not tell us anything at this time.

This is an active scene, and we will first alert you to any updates once available.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Calumet County Crash
Man dies after head-on crash in Calumet County
There are 6 days left till Thanksgiving and everyone loves leftovers.
Here’s a list of free Thanksgiving meals offered to the local community in 2023
Green Bay Southwest High School band director Sara Baye
Green Bay high school band director performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

Latest News

Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant
Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant
Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant
Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant
Tips for preparing for Black Friday
Post-pandemic shopping habits create a new Black Friday landscape
Tips for preparing for Black Friday
Tips for preparing for Black Friday