Post-pandemic shopping habits create a new Black Friday landscape

Tips for preparing for Black Friday
By Jamal James
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the pandemic, many Americans would wait outside in the early morning after Thanksgiving to snag a deal on Black Friday.

After the pandemic, all of that changed. Nowadays, many people look to the digital cart, instead of a physical one. While the pandemic has played a huge role in how consumers shop, it hasn’t made a dent in sales performance.

Many Americans roam the internet for sales from Amazon, Walmart, Kohl’s, and many more. Customers have said they like this new way of holiday because it’s safer and they don’t need to get off the couch.

Others miss it. Talking to people while you wait. Fighting for the best deals and coming home with new stuff that same day. While the sales are still soaring and prices remain low on Black Friday, the new thing to think about now is where the best deals are and how to get them.

If you plan to head out the door tomorrow morning to get those deals, plan out your day, do your research, and stick to the budget.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Calumet County Crash
Man dies after head-on crash in Calumet County
There are 6 days left till Thanksgiving and everyone loves leftovers.
Here’s a list of free Thanksgiving meals offered to the local community in 2023
Green Bay Southwest High School band director Sara Baye
Green Bay high school band director performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

Latest News

Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant
Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant
Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant
Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant
Tips for preparing for Black Friday
Tips for preparing for Black Friday
Calumet County Crash
Man dies after head-on crash in Calumet County