Post-pandemic shopping habits create a new Black Friday landscape

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Before the pandemic, many Americans would wait outside in the early morning after Thanksgiving to snag a deal on Black Friday.

After the pandemic, all of that changed. Nowadays, many people look to the digital cart, instead of a physical one. While the pandemic has played a huge role in how consumers shop, it hasn’t made a dent in sales performance.

Many Americans roam the internet for sales from Amazon, Walmart, Kohl’s, and many more. Customers have said they like this new way of holiday because it’s safer and they don’t need to get off the couch.

Others miss it. Talking to people while you wait. Fighting for the best deals and coming home with new stuff that same day. While the sales are still soaring and prices remain low on Black Friday, the new thing to think about now is where the best deals are and how to get them.

If you plan to head out the door tomorrow morning to get those deals, plan out your day, do your research, and stick to the budget.

