Make sure the toy under the tree is safe this holiday season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a good idea to check toys closely while holiday shopping.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection offered tips to shoppers to keep children safe.

“Toys can be one of the best parts of the holidays and we want to make sure the right toy is selected for the right child,” Division of Trade and Consumer Protection Administrator Michelle Reinen said.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, toys hurt more than 206 thousand children in 2021. That’s why it’s so important to make sure the toy under the tree is safe this season.

Reinen explained, “Many toys go through a number of international safety standards testing that could be for toxins used in toys, flammability, choking hazards, suffocation hazards, the breakability of a toy...”

Things to look for from the DATCP:

Warning labels like “small parts,” “magnets,” “suffocation hazard,” etc.

A suggested age range, or “age grading,” provided by the manufacturer.

Safety verification labels from ASTM International and Underwriter Laboratories (UL).

For example: ASTM D4236 labeling for art materials indicates that the product has been reviewed by a toxicologist and includes any necessary cautions or information.

Toys sold in the U.S. must meet ASTM F963 standards, which are meant to prevent injuries from choking, sharp edges, and other hazards.

“Flame resistant” labeling on toys with fabrics.

If there are safety items that go along with your gift, like a helmet for a bike or scooter, consider including them in your purchase.

Be cautious of toys that include small batteries, which can pose choking and chemical hazards if ingested. Make sure a toy’s battery compartment is firmly secured, and if it is rechargeable, be mindful of burn risks caused by overheating.

Understand the risk of small magnets. If swallowed, magnets can stick together in a child’s intestinal tract and may require surgical removal.

Check for possible unlabeled dangers like sharp points, projectiles, and splinters.

If you are purchasing used toys, avoid any with chipped paint to prevent possible exposure to lead.

Reinen told Action 2 News before wrapping any gifts, check for recalls that could’ve come out after purchasing the toy.



