Jacksonport Thanksgiving Parade benefits a disabled mother of 6

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - One family is giving thanks for the community of Jacksonport this Thanksgiving as the town held their Thanksgiving Day parade and benefit.

The community selects one family in need to be the beneficiary of the event each year. This year, the Lasnoski family was chosen. Stephanie Lasnoski is a mother of six who is paralyzed from the chest down due to several auto-immune diseases. She says she is honored to be selected as this year’s recipient.

”I am amazed and humbled and grateful and in awe and all of those things and I’m so proud of my community at the same time.” said Stephanie Lasnoski. “We appreciate each and every person that has helped us and will to come.”

Spectators were able to donate money via donation buckets held by people walking in the parade. Float participants and parade groups also made donations. Community members got to see floats, animals like sheep, horses, and goats, local school bands, and Santa.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.