Gallagher’s Pizza gives back to the community with a free hot meal this Thanksgiving

Gallagher's Pizza gives free hot meals to the community
By WBAY news staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In an effort to give back to their community, the local pizza joint Gallagher’s offered up free hot meals this Thanksgiving

Owner Vanessa Miller says her husband had the idea three years ago to give back to the community in any way they could, and so they thought to open up their doors to anyone looking for food and good company.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the restaurant was packed with people wanting to take part in Gallagher’s generosity. It wasn’t a traditional Thanksgiving meal, however.

They served what they know best to everyone who stopped in: pizza and pumpkin pie.

Miller believes everyone should be able to celebrate the holidays with a hot meal and company regardless of circumstances.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
19-year-old Chilton man died at the scene
Man dies after head-on crash in Calumet County
Green Bay Southwest High School band director Sara Baye
Green Bay high school band director performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
There are 6 days left till Thanksgiving and everyone loves leftovers.
Here’s a list of free Thanksgiving meals offered to the local community in 2023
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say

Latest News

Jacksonport Thanksgiving Parade benefits a disabled mother of 6
Jacksonport Thanksgiving Parade benefits a disabled mother of 6
35th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade brings cheer to downtown Manitowoc
35th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade brings cheer to downtown Manitowoc
Holy Family gives community members free Thanksgiving meals
Fond du Lac church hands out hundreds of Thanksgivings meals to community members
black friday 2023 generic
Don’t be a victim on Black Friday