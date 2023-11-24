Gallagher’s Pizza gives back to the community with a free hot meal this Thanksgiving

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In an effort to give back to their community, the local pizza joint Gallagher’s offered up free hot meals this Thanksgiving

Owner Vanessa Miller says her husband had the idea three years ago to give back to the community in any way they could, and so they thought to open up their doors to anyone looking for food and good company.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the restaurant was packed with people wanting to take part in Gallagher’s generosity. It wasn’t a traditional Thanksgiving meal, however.

They served what they know best to everyone who stopped in: pizza and pumpkin pie.

Miller believes everyone should be able to celebrate the holidays with a hot meal and company regardless of circumstances.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.