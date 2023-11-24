COLDER WEATHER CONTINUES, SCATTERED SNOW CHANCE SUNDAY

Similar to Thanksgiving, it’s going to be a cold Black Friday as northwest winds bring colder Canadian air into the upper Plains including Wisconsin. Highs on Black Friday will only reach the lower to mid 30s with wind chills in the 20s. No matter what time you go shopping, it’s going to be cold! High pressure will keep the sunshine around over northeast Wisconsin until the next weathermaker forms off the lee of the Rockies on Saturday.

Our next weathermaker will be two back to back systems over Wisconsin, one that will form over the panhandle of Texas and another in Canada. These two systems will move over the Great Lakes on Sunday putting Wisconsin between the systems. This will initiate the chance of scattered snow showers starting late Saturday night into most of Sunday. It will be light snow and slushy with accumulation only being around an inch or less. Be cautious on bridges and overpasses where it can be the most slippery.

By next week, there’s a small chance of a few snowflakes on Wednesday as a weak clipper moves over Wisconsin. Due to a lack of potential moisture, the threat is LOW. Otherwise, next week looks like we will see a warming trend back to normal in the lower 40s.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW/W 5-15 MPH

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind chills in the 20s. HIGH: 34

TONIGHT: Mostly clear start then mostly cloudy. LOW: 22

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. HIGH: 35 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Chance of scattered snow showers, around an inch possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance of snow flurries. HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warming up. HIGH: 39

