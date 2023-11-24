CLOUDY SATURDAY, LIGHT SNOW SUNDAY

Clouds will be on the increase tonight. Lows bottom out in the low 20s and teens, with wind chills in the teens. Bundle up! Look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 30s. Travel looks pretty good across the region.

Highs Saturday (WBAY)

Our next weather maker will spread light snow our way Saturday night through Monday morning. The latest projections suggest the possibility of a accumulating snow anywhere from a coating to 2″, perhaps a little bit more depending on how things shake out. While this won’t be a major snow event for us, it may lead to slick roads for folks traveling home from Thanksgiving. Slick spots may linger into Monday morning too. Highs on Sunday may struggle into the lower 30s.

Snow Potential (WBAY)

The coming work week kicks off with brisk breezes and numbing wind chills on Monday. Thankfully we’ll start to see a little more sunshine. Highs could remain below freezing both Monday & Tuesday for many spots with overnight lows in the low 20s and teens.

Monday AM Winds Chills (WBAY)

Temperatures look like they’ll moderate back into the mid and upper 30s for the end of the work week. Overnight lows moderate back into the mid 20s as well. A few flakes could occur Wednesday/Thursday with a weak disturbance or two moving through. Another item to watch is a possible system for next Friday but that’s still a long way away.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: W 3-7 MPH

SATURDAY: WSW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow develops at NIGHT. HIGH: 35 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Areas of light snow. Slick spots may develop. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, brisk, & cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Chilly. Not as breezy. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Variably cloudy. A few flakes are possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Variably cloudy. A few flakes are possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 37

