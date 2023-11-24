Appleton runner races for the first time since his pancreas transplant

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This morning, thousands gathered for the annual Turkey Trot in Appleton. One person, though, was thankful for a bit more this Thanksgiving: the gift of life.

Paul Schill became an avid runner in 2006, running at least one road race a year. In 2017 Paul was on vacation with his wife when he noticed his vision starting to get blurry. In time his vision got worse, and he developed other symptoms like weight loss and cramping.

After visiting a doctor, he was diagnosed with late-onset Type 1 diabetes. He also developed hypoglycemia unawareness, a complication in which his body fails to generate the characteristic symptoms that would warn him that his blood sugar levels were becoming low.

“My pancreas had no functionality, I had to take long-term or short-term or combination of insulin.” Said Schill. “Along with having an insulin pump and blood glucose monitor, I had all the best gear at the time. Unfortunately, it was affecting my exercise.”

Because of the diagnosis, Paul had to stop running altogether, but it wasn’t going to stop him. He refused to give up.

“If I can fight this, I’m going to fight it the best I can.”

In 2019, Paul was referred to an endocrinologist who offered new hope.

“And she said, ‘What about a pancreas transplant?’”

That’s when he was introduced to Dr. Dixon Kaufman at UW Health Transplant Center in Madison. He says Paul was not a typical diabetic case.

“The typical individual with diabetes is able to control it fairly well.” Said Kaufman. “They don’t need a transplant. But Paul is having real significant issues. And that is why he came to us and we found him to be an acceptable candidate for a pancreas transplant”

Paul was put on the transplant list in July of 2022 and ten months later, he got the call he was hoping for: he was getting a new pancreas that day.

“It was almost like a magic wand was waved over him.” Said Kaufman. “His blood sugar normalized almost immediately. He didn’t need any more exogenous insulin or any other medications to control his blood sugars.”

He would need two more surgeries and three months of recovery, but finally, Paul got the green light to resume a normal life.

The first thing he did was go for a run.

“I was excited.” Recalled Paul. “It actually brought tears to my eyes. But at the same time was also kind of like walking again a little bit. But that first day I went out, it felt fantastic. I thought ‘I’ve been waiting years for this to get back to what I love to do.’”

“We look forward to seeing him cross the finish line with a victory sign.” Said Kaufman

Finally, this Thanksgiving, he crossed the finish line again. Running in the Appleton Turkey Trot, his first road race since his surgery, Paul said he had some concerns, but everything felt good and he’s ready for the next one.

“Every year I’ll be back. As long as my body holds out.”

His next goal is to run in the Green Bay Half Marathon and train for the Fox Cities Marathon to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

“Diabetes is no longer an issue.” Said Schill. “That’s all gone. It’s all on me now.”

