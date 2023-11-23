Turkey gravy recalled because of mislabeling

Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Secena Foods is recalling glass jars of Hy-Vee turkey gravy because of a mislabeling issue.

According to the company, the product may actually contain beef gravy as well as a soy allergen that is not declared on the label.

The recall only affects glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee stores.

Those with a soy allergy risk a serious or life-threatening reaction if consumers.

Seneca is not aware of any reports of illness related to the recall.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Green Bay Southwest High School band director Sara Baye
Green Bay high school band director performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say
Menasha mayor not seeking a 5th term
Menasha mayor won’t run for re-election after 4 terms
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

Latest News

File - Elon Musk, owner of social media platform X, gestures during an event with Britain's...
Article headlines are returning to X, Musk says
FILE - The Astronaut Snoopy balloon is on Central Park West in New York City during Macy's...
Balloons, bands and Santa: Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ushers in holiday season in New York
Damage to residential buildings near Kamal Adwan Hospital from strikes overnight can be seen in...
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow ‘as soon as possible’
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
CSX promises Thanksgiving meals for evacuees after train derails spilling chemicals in Kentucky town
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter,...
Biden, Harris to attend service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta