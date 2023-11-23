Prevent Thanksgiving kitchen fires with safety tips

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires and our Action 2 News team wants to make sure you have a safe holiday meal.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) said every Thanksgiving there are three times as many fires as an average day. According to the NFPA, people called in more than one thousand home cooking fires on Thanksgiving day in 2021.

The NFPA reported most holiday fires spart because of leaving the kitchen while cooking, so the association is offering important tips on its website:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove top so you can keep an eye on the food.

Stay in the home when cooking your turkey, and check on it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove. The stove will be hot and kids should stay three feet away.

Make sure kids stay away from hot food and liquids. The steam or splash from vegetables, gravy or coffee could cause serious burns.

Keep knives out of the reach of children.

Be sure electric cords from an electric knife, coffee maker, plate warmer or mixer are not dangling off the counter within easy reach of a child.

Keep matches and utility lighters out of the reach of children — up high in a locked cabinet.

Never leave children alone in room with a lit candle.

Keep the floor clear so you don’t trip over kids, toys, pocketbooks or bags.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

If you’re using a turkey fryer this holiday, it can be dangerous.

The U.S. Fire Administration said to make sure the fryer is on a sturdy, level surface, at least 10 feet from your home, your turkey is fully thawed to avoid oil splatter and that you don’t overfill your pot with oil that could spill.

