Popular gravy pulled from Hy-Vee shelves

You’ll want to check your pantry for certain 12 ounce jars.
By Emily Roberts
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seneca Foods recalled some glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee because the food could cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The jars are labeled as turkey gravy but could actually contain beef gravy and soy that isn’t listed.

You’ll want to check your pantry for certain 12 ounce jars.

The impacted gravy has a UPC number of 75450-03608 and an individual lot code on the lid of A3CG162M A3CG162M.

Non-profit Food Allergy Research and Education said soy allergies are more common in babies and young children.

You can watch for signs of allergic reactions at the dinner table. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include difficulty breathing, appearing pale, itchy skin or rashes and feeling lightheaded. They could need epinephrine and to see a doctor right away.

Hy-Vee is the only store impacted. The recall impacts less than 1% of this product sold in Hy-Vee stores.

According to Hy-Vee’s website, customers should return any recalled jars for a full refund where they bought it.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Green Bay Southwest High School band director Sara Baye
Green Bay high school band director performs in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FILE - A hunter in Wisconsin shot a woman in the abdomen, according to authorities.
Hunter shoots woman walking her dog, authorities say
Menasha mayor not seeking a 5th term
Menasha mayor won’t run for re-election after 4 terms
FILE - This June 24, 2015, file photo shows the Hulu Apple TV app icon.
You can get Hulu for $0.99 a month during its Black Friday sale

Latest News

Turkey fryer fire
Prevent Thanksgiving kitchen fires with safety tips
Turkey fryer fire
Thanksgiving cooking safety tips
Hy-Vee turkey gravy
Gravy recalled for improper labeling
19-year-old Chilton man died at the scene
Man dies after head-on crash in Calumet County