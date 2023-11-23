Popular gravy pulled from Hy-Vee shelves

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seneca Foods recalled some glass jars of turkey gravy sold at Hy-Vee because the food could cause serious or life-threatening allergic reactions.

The jars are labeled as turkey gravy but could actually contain beef gravy and soy that isn’t listed.

You’ll want to check your pantry for certain 12 ounce jars.

The impacted gravy has a UPC number of 75450-03608 and an individual lot code on the lid of A3CG162M A3CG162M.

Non-profit Food Allergy Research and Education said soy allergies are more common in babies and young children.

You can watch for signs of allergic reactions at the dinner table. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include difficulty breathing, appearing pale, itchy skin or rashes and feeling lightheaded. They could need epinephrine and to see a doctor right away.

Hy-Vee is the only store impacted. The recall impacts less than 1% of this product sold in Hy-Vee stores.

According to Hy-Vee’s website, customers should return any recalled jars for a full refund where they bought it.

