Man, woman held on $2 million bonds after being arrested during traffic stop

A traffic stop in North Carolina led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33. (Source: WITN)
By WITN staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A man and woman have been arrested and are facing multiple charges in North Carolina.

WITN reports that a traffic stop led to the arrests of James Faulkner Sr., 74, and Amber Taylor, 33, last week.

According to Craven County deputies, they stopped a vehicle that was occupied by Faulkner and Taylor last Thursday for a registration violation.

During the stop, a police K-9 alerted deputies to the possible presence of narcotics in the car.

Authorities said they ended up finding various narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Faulkner and Taylor were arrested and booked on $2 million bonds, deputies reported.

The 74-year-old is facing numerous charges that include trafficking heroin, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Taylor’s charges include trafficking heroin and opioids by possession, intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver controlled substances, identity theft, possession of drug paraphernalia along with resisting an officer.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay Police presence Nov. 20, 2023
Man arrested after domestic disturbance in Green Bay
Bricks and Minifigs store in Fox Crossing
Thieves target Lego sets nationwide, local Fox Crossing store hit
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stefan and Alexander Xiong, reportedly last seen with their...
Amber Alert canceled for two missing kids from Plover
Hunters heading to their deer stands last year in Oconto County.
Lack of snow, warm conditions lead to 16% drop in Wisconsin opening weekend deer kill
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Walt Cisco / Dallas Morning News
Automobile Gallery Executive Director recalls letter from JFK, received one day after assassination
A border crossing between the U.S. and Canada has been closed after a vehicle exploded at a...
Car explodes at bridge between US, Canada border
A spokesman for the United Talent Agency said Sarandon, the five-time Oscar nominee, is no...
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war