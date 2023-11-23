Man dies after head-on crash in Calumet County

19-year-old Chilton man died at the scene
By WBAY news staff
Nov. 23, 2023
BROTHERTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) -One man is dead and another has life threatening injuries after a crash in Calumet County.

Calumet Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after 5:30 Wednesday night on Highway 151 north of Indian Road in the town of Brothertown.

Officials say their initial investigation shows a vehicle heading north crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle traveling south. The cart heading north then started on fire.

The driver of that vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Chilton, died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 28-year-old man from the Town of Calumet, was taken to a Neenah hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time and the crash is still under investigation.

35th annual Lakeshore Holiday Parade brings cheer to downtown Manitowoc
