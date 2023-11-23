Man dies after head-on crash in Calumet County

BROTHERTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) -One man is dead and another has life threatening injuries after a crash in Calumet County.

Calumet Sheriff’s officials say it happened just after 5:30 Wednesday night on Highway 151 north of Indian Road in the town of Brothertown.

Officials say their initial investigation shows a vehicle heading north crossed the centerline and hit a vehicle traveling south. The cart heading north then started on fire.

The driver of that vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Chilton, died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 28-year-old man from the Town of Calumet, was taken to a Neenah hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time and the crash is still under investigation.

