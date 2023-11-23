Love flies high, Packers defense feasts as they down the Lions on Thanksgiving

Published: Nov. 23, 2023
DETROIT (AP) - Jordan Love set the tone with a 53-yard pass to Christian Watson on the first snap and finished with a career-high-tying three touchdowns, leading the Green Bay Packers to a 29-22 win over the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Packers (5-6) were in control of a game they never trailed, taking advantage of Jared Goff’s career-high three fumbles - returning one for a score in the first quarter - and Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness on fourth down.

The Lions (8-3) went for it five times on fourth down and only converted once on the final touchdown drive. One of the failed attempts was a decision to fake a punt with a run from their 23 in the third quarter down by nine points.

Three plays after the failed fake, Love threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Watson to give Green Bay a 29-14 lead.

Goff pulled Detroit within seven points with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds and 2-point conversion pass to Sam LaPorta with 41 seconds left, but couldn’t get any closer four days after rallying from a 12-point deficit in the last few minutes in a comeback win over Chicago.

The Lions were called for an illegal formation when they attempted an onside kick, a fitting end for them on an afternoon that started poorly and didn’t get much better to deflate what was a fired-up crowd.

Love was 22 of 32 for 268 yards with three touchdowns. He had a career-long 37-yard run on a play designed for him to run on third down late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Rashan Gary led Green Bay’s dominant performance on defense by forcing a career-high two fumbles, recovering one of them, and tying a career high with three sacks of Goff on the same field where the former Michigan star tore a knee ligament last season.

Goff finished 29 of 44 for 332 yards with two touchdowns, including one on a 7-yard pass to LaPorta on Detroit’s first drive.

INJURIES

Packers: RB Aaron Jones (knee), CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), LB De’Vondre Campbell (neck), S Rudy Ford (shoulder), Dontayvion Wicks (concussion, knee) TE Josiah Deguara (hip) were inactive.

Lions: Guard Jonah Jackson (wrist) was inactive for the fifth time in six games.

UP NEXT

Packers: host Kansas City on Sunday night, Dec. 3.

Lions: at New Orleans on Dec. 3.

